Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.52 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.08 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

