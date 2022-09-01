Paycoin (PCI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $192,586.00

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $84.45 million and $192,586.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paycoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 217.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin (PCI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.