Paycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $239,620.00 (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Paycoin has a total market cap of $84.52 million and $239,620.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paycoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Paycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.81 or 0.99983299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00062258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024407 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Paycoin

Paycoin (PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

