Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 68.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 112,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Paylocity by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $241.00 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

