PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

