PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $36.63

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.63, but opened at $35.25. PBF Energy shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 12,581 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

