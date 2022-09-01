peachfolio (PCHF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. peachfolio has a total market capitalization of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One peachfolio coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
About peachfolio
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
