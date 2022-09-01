peachfolio Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $363,812.79 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. peachfolio has a total market capitalization of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
About peachfolio
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
peachfolio Coin Trading
