Penguin Finance (PEFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,677.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Penguin Finance has a market cap of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
About Penguin Finance
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
Buying and Selling Penguin Finance
Receive News & Updates for Penguin Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.