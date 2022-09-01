Penguin Finance (PEFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,677.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Penguin Finance has a market cap of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penguin Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penguin Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penguin Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.