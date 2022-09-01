Penguin Finance (PEFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,677.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penguin Finance has a total market cap of $360,321.00 and approximately $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

