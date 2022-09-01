Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Peony has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $2,034.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031205 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 330,932,033 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

