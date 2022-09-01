Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,460.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,460.50 ($17.65), with a volume of 172498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,476 ($17.83).

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,696.71 ($32.58).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,784.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,050.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.93.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

