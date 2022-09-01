Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $128.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.09 million and $128.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,708.99 or 0.08550860 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,222 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

