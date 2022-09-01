Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
NYSE TLK opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
