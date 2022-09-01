Peter J. Kuipers Sells 15,500 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $102.16 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

