PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Price Performance

PTR opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetroChina

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $2.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.