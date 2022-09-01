Phala Network Market Capitalization Reaches $26.77 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $26.77 million and $4.40 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00133224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087510 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.