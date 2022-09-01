Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Phore has a total market capitalization of $382,978.54 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,743,279 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

