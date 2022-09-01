Phuture (PHTR) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Phuture (PHTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Phuture coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Phuture has a market cap of $610,976.23 and $11,613.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phuture has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phuture alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Phuture Coin Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Buying and Selling Phuture

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.