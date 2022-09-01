Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $563,344.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00007646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

