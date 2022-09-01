Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $91,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.64 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $471.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,360.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

