Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $91,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Novavax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

