Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.85 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $81.85 million and $118,555.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00291968 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00113169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078378 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,765,109 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

