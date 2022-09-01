Pitbull (PIT) One Day Volume Hits $909,993.00

Pitbull (PIT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and $909,993.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836238 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015448 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Buying and Selling Pitbull
