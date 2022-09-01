Pitbull (PIT) One Day Volume Hits $909,993.00

Pitbull (PIT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and $909,993.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015448 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.