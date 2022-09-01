Pitcairn Co. Acquires 903 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,184,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,724,000 after buying an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

