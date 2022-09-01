Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 133,374 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.