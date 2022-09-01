Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.8 %

FTI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

