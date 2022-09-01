Pitcairn Co. Has $380,000 Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

