Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WAL opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

