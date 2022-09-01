Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

