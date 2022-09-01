Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 23.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

