PIXEL (PXL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $305.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. PIXEL has a market cap of $578,236.37 and approximately $305.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00580151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00261548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017746 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

