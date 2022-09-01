Plasma Finance Hits Market Cap of $570,339.61 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $570,339.61 and $1,738.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Plasma Finance Profile
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance.
