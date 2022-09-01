PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $132.00

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $12,808.45 and $132.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 96.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.01 or 1.00096319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00220433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00141213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00231954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00061159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00059521 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

