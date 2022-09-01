PlatON Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. PlatON has a market cap of $24.99 million and $1.32 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatON has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,745,407 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.