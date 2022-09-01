PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $151.35 million and $9.33 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.