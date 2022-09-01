PlayGame Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,834.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $269,969.89 and approximately $1,834.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.