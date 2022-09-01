Plian Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (PI)

Plian (PI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Plian has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $30,365.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,274,342 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.