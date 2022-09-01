PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sony Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SONY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

