PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $301.64 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.04 and a 200-day moving average of $355.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.