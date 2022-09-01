PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $402.58 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.