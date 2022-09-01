PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5,487.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 407,856 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi by 306.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 362,640 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $17,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

