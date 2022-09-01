PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.