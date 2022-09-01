Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 2%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82. 1,406,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,429,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

