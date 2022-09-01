Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 2%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82. 1,406,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,429,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
