Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $331,072.15

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Polis has a market capitalization of $331,072.15 and approximately $64.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00671951 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005641 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00177053 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

