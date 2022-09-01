Polkadex Hits Market Cap of $11.17 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $180,086.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00007492 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
