PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Tops $0.0463 on Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $145,312.17 and $267.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
About PolkaDomain
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
Buying and Selling PolkaDomain
