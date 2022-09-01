Polkaswap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.59 Million (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Polkaswap has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $10,971.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkaswap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Polkaswap Coin Profile

Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.

Polkaswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkaswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkaswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkaswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.