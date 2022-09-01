Polygon (MATIC) Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.41 billion and $484.85 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022281 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,682,124,704 coins. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
