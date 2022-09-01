Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $175.90 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $175.90 million and $3.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00285672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

